Renowned lawyer, Ace Ankomah, has been inducted as a Fellow into the prestigious Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS).

This was at a ceremony held on Tuesday in the auditorium of the academy in Accra with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in attendance.

The former journalist was inducted together with a First Deputy Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari and other distinguished scholars who have excelled in the fields of Arts and Sciences.

They were inducted into fellowship by the President of GAAS, Emeritus Professor Samuel Kofi Sefa-Dedeh.

The Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1959 on the initiative of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Its aim is generally to promote the pursuit, advancement and dissemination of knowledge in all branches of the sciences and the humanities.

At the time it was established, the academy was the first in Black Africa.