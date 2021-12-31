Ace Annan Ankomah: Dear Prophet

Prophesying is no crime: But “how” you communicate “what prophecy,” could be a crime.

By all means receive your end-of-year prophecies, whatever the source. All the IGP is asking for is a careful process of COMMUNICATING the prophecy.

If the content of the prophecy is one that is “LIKELY to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace,” just be circumspect how you communicate it if you must communicate it at all.

No one is going to arrest you if you called the subject of the prophecy and communicated in private. If, say, there’s going to be an earthquake that will kill people, no one can prosecute you if you called the authorities and communicated it.

However, if you decide to blast such a prophecy from your pulpit in your church (which is a public place), and/or carry it live on social media, you could be prosecuted.

Remember, all they have to show is LIKELIHOOD (possibility/probability) of causing fear or harm or disturbing the public peace.

Happy new year.