Popular gospel musician Vicky Grant has revealed a prophecy concerning rapper Medikal amid his current marital crisis.

Vicky disclosed that two years ago, she received the prophecy about Medikal, which was communicated to him via Instagram, but Medikal did not respond.

The gospel artist believes that now, more than ever, Medikal needs prayers and should engage in fasting and praying with his family.

According to the prophecy, the musician foresaw the marital issues Medikal is currently experiencing, along with other troubling events.

She emphasized that these crises are beyond physical matters and predict an impending wave of negative changes in Medikal’s life.

The musician advised Medikal to avoid social media and refrain from excessive talking during this critical period.

Vicky further claims that the power to rectify Medikal’s situation lies with his mother, urging that if immediate spiritual actions are not taken, the situation could escalate into something unforeseen and potentially more severe.