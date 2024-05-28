Ghana’s national amputee football team, Black Challenge has been crowned champions of the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) tournament.

The team trashed Morocco 2-1 to emerge champions in the finals played on Monday night. Ghana has now won the Amputee AAFCON back-to-back after also emerging as champions in 2021.

The Ghana Black Challenge is also a champion of the 1st African Para Games Football, held in 2023.

They’ll represent Africa in the Amputee World Cup in 2026.

They are expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.