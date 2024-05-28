Canon’s (Canon-CNA.com) Miraisha Programme focuses on delivering job opportunities and future livelihoods to young people across Africa through skills workshops, training programmes and enterprise support; The programme has educated more than 7000+ future professionals across the continent, helping them to gain qualifications, secure employment and set up their own businesses.

Canon Central and North Africa, a global leader in imaging solutions, proudly announces the 10th anniversary of its Miraisha Programme, marking a decade of empowering young Africans through skills development and job opportunities. Since its inception, the Miraisha Programme has achieved significant milestones, including the establishment of 33 partnerships with various organisations, the training of over 7,000 participants, and a target to train 10,000 participants by 2027.

Aligning with Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which means living and working together for the common good, the Miraisha Programme fosters job opportunities in Africa by providing workshops for photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and print business owners. The name ‘Miraisha’ is a fusion of Japanese and Swahili, symbolising the programme’s cross-cultural approach.

Since 2014, the Miraisha Programme has worked with a wide range of organisations across Africa, including Kenyatta University, Kenya Film Commission (KFC), Kenya Photography Awards, Yabba College of Technology in Nigeria, Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA), The NRB Bus, Zebra Productions Kenya LTD, and Lens on Life, PEFTI Film Institute in Nigeria and National Film&TV Institute of Ghana (NAFTI) amongst many other organisations and events. The programme has played an instrumental role in fostering future livelihoods across the African continent.

“We are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Miraisha Programme, which embodies our ongoing commitment to empowering youth and supporting sustainable development across Africa,” says Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa. “This programme has been instrumental in fostering talent, creating opportunities, and catalysing positive change. As we reflect on a decade of impact, we reaffirm our dedication to nurturing talent and driving societal progress through initiatives like Miraisha.

“Our company’s purpose goes beyond making profits; it’s about serving communities and enhancing people’s lives. We recognise the critical importance of developing skills and promoting livelihoods, particularly in regions like Africa, where growth opportunities are paramount. As the Miraisha Programme enters its second decade, Canon looks forward to expanding its reach and empowering even more young people to pursue their passions and build successful careers in the imaging industry.”

To celebrate this significant milestone, the company has planned a series of activities throughout the anniversary year. These activities include a portfolio review exclusively for photographers residing in Africa, with a specialized focus on documentary and wedding photography. Upon submission, selected portfolios will undergo comprehensive reviews by Canon experts, offering participants valuable insights and constructive feedback.

Chosen individuals will be rewarded with personalised mentorship, allowing them to refine their craft and further develop their skills under the guidance of seasoned professionals within the industry.

Furthermore, as part of the commemoration, Canon will issue a coffee table book, showcasing the outstanding work and achievements of both Miraisha students and Canon trainers throughout the past decade. This visually stunning publication will serve as a tribute portraying the talents and dedication cultivated within the programme, highlighting inspiring success stories and key projects undertaken by participants.

Additionally, there will be panel discussions conducted in collaboration with Miraisha partners and Canon, focusing on key topics such as the programme’s vital role in addressing skills gaps across Africa. These will serve as a platform for in-depth exploration and exchange of ideas, aiming to shed light on the challenges and opportunities within the industry. These discussions will also lay the groundwork for the development of future feature articles, providing a comprehensive analysis and commentary derived from the insights garnered during the talks.

The Miraisha Programme will also offer online training master classes conducted by industry experts in both English and French. These sessions, available via social media registration, will cater to passionate photographers and filmmakers, offering invaluable skills development opportunities. Centered on the business aspects of photography, they will empower attendees with the expertise and acumen necessary to either initiate their own ventures or enhance their current business models and strategies.Through a variety of courses, participants will have the chance to dive deeper into their craft, refine their techniques, and acquire new skills under the guidance of seasoned professionals.

Canon remains committed to nurturing young talent and driving positive change in Africa through initiatives like the Miraisha Programme. By providing access to essential skills, mentorship opportunities, and resources, the company aims to unlock the full potential of the continent’s vibrant youth demographic, driving economic growth, innovation, and societal progress.

Click here to learn more about the programme- https://apo-opa.co/4aEV8Yy

