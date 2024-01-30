CEO of Databank, Kojo Addae-Mensah, has stepped in to take the place of Ace Ankomah on the five-member committee responsible for selecting a new coach for the Black Stars.

Mr Ankomah declined to serve on the committee, where he was to serve as the Vice Chairman, with the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo serving as the Committee Chairman.

The formation of this committee follows the removal of Chris Hughton from the coaching position after the Black Stars’ early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. Despite overseeing Ghana’s qualification, the team managed to secure only two points out of a potential nine.

The committee’s primary responsibility is to recommend a qualified coach to the Executive Council of the Football Association.

Other members of the committee include Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, the Director of Coaching Education at the GFA, Opoku Nti, a Ghanaian football legend, and William Caesar Kartey, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In related news, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the deadline for submitting applications for the coaching role is set for February 2.

