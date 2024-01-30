Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Kobby Mensah has reacted to the controversy surrounding the age of the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah.

Expressing shock, he thought the phenomenon of age cheating was only in football.

This comes after Monday’s Public Accounts Committee sitting was thrown into disarray when Ningo-Prampram legislator, Sam George sought to know when the GRA boss attained the age of 60.

But Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare argued that the matter of age was a personal question.

This generated into a heated debate between the Minority and Majority MPs on the Committee for close to 10 minutes.

Eventually, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said he turned 62 in October.

This revelation brought attention to the fact that he had been in his position for about three years without a verifiable contract extension by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as legally required.

Prof. Mensah in a post on X sarcastically suggested that the term “football age,” commonly associated with age falsification in African football, now extends beyond sports.

