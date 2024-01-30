Prof Kobby Mensah (L) is a senior lecturer at the UG and Dr. Ammishaddai is GRA bos
Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Kobby Mensah has reacted to the controversy surrounding the age of the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah.

Expressing shock, he thought the phenomenon of age cheating was only in football.

This comes after Monday’s Public Accounts Committee sitting was thrown into disarray when Ningo-Prampram legislator, Sam George sought to know when the GRA boss attained the age of 60.

But Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare argued that the matter of age was a personal question.

This generated into a heated debate between the Minority and Majority MPs on the Committee for close to 10 minutes.

Eventually, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said he turned 62 in October.

This revelation brought attention to the fact that he had been in his position for about three years without a verifiable contract extension by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as legally required.

Prof. Mensah in a post on X sarcastically suggested that the term “football age,” commonly associated with age falsification in African football, now extends beyond sports.

