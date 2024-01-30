Monday’s Public Accounts Committee sitting was thrown into disarray when what sounded like a basic question became a bone of contention.
During the turn of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the meeting, Ningo-Prampram legislator, Sam George demanded to know the year in which the Authority’s Commissioner-General, Rev Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, attained the age of 60.
But another member of the committee responded, “Isn’t it personal? I think it is personal.”
This is how an unexpected 10 minutes of confusion over a birth year.
Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare argued that, the matter of age was a personal question.
Watch video below
