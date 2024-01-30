The power and the pace of the Premier League will feature for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with Round 22 action set to be played from Tuesday 30 January to Thursday 1 February 2024.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

The top clash from this midweek round of Premier League action sees Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in the late kick-off on Wednesday 31 January. While the Reds are very much in the hunt for the title, the Blues are looking to recover from a somewhat shambolic season and know that a result on Merseyside would go a long way in earning back some faith from supporters.

“We are a young team that needs to be built through results but also performances to get confidence. It will be tough but we are looking forward,” said Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“I think it’s a massive responsibility because we are Chelsea. Of course, I am enjoying it. That is the pressure. I’m a coach that loves to win and be competitive but at the same time, we need to give time to the young kids so they can improve and mature. We need to find a balance. It’s a matter of time before the team will perform because we have the quality. We have a group and team to be better.”

The round opens on Tuesday 30 January with Nottingham Forest hosting Arsenal at the City Ground, where Nuno Espirito Santo will be plotting the downfall of the Gunners, while the same evening also features Everton heading to London for an important clash with Fulham.

“At Everton, we are doing really well, we have had a points deduction but we have found some form and been picking up results,” said goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The round-closing clash on Thursday 1 February sees Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester United at Molineux Stadium. Wolves will be looking to avenge a narrow 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in the first round of the current season and have been showing great form in recent weeks – though manager Gary O’Neil is taking nothing for granted.

“I’m really hopeful, with the plan the club has, that next season will look a little different for us financially,” said O’Neil. “This year was really important to consolidate and that’s still the task, so this year lets make sure we achieve our minimal goal and then we’ll keep pushing to finish as high as we can.

“The target I was set when I came in was to keep the group in the league without too much help from the transfer markets and then my aim for the group is to push them as high as I can. The lads deserve me to push them.”

Don’t miss the best football action on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 30 January

21:30: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:45: Fulham v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:45: Luton Town v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Crystal Palace v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

22:15: Aston Villa v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 31 January

21:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:30: Manchester City v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:15: Liverpool v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Thursday 1 February

21:30: West Ham United v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:15: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2