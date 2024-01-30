Popular prophet, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popular known as Opambuor, has proclaimed that the return of former President John Dramani Mahama to power is inevitable.

During a gathering attended by the former President and his team, Opambuor expressed that Mahama’s return is crucial to rescuing Ghana from its current challenges.

“God has ordained his comeback to save Ghana from its hardships and distress. Mahama has been tasked by God to deliver Ghana” Opambuor declared boldly.

He stressed Mahama’s imminent return and cautioned party members, urging them to prioritize the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) interests in the upcoming 2024 elections and remain vigilant against any attempts to thwart the divine will through electoral manipulation.

“Let us all be alert, committed, and resilient in our efforts to ensure God’s plan materializes. The presidency of Mahama is unstoppable,” Opambuor affirmed.

Mahama, ahead of his Ashanti region tour, visited Opambuor for prayers.

Watch video below

READ ALSO:

NPP primaries: Kwadwo Baah Agyemang congratulates Appiah-Kubi

NPP primaries: Why I lost – Tema Central MP speaks

I worked for 2 years without contract after retirement – GRA Boss