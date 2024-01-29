Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akim North constituency in the Ashanti Region has congratulated incumbent MP, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi for winning the parliamentary primaries held on Saturday January 27.

The former MP was seeking re-election again after losing to the incumbent in 2020.

Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang in a statement released on January 29 said the Appiah-Kubi’s win is “a testament of his dedication to the party”.

“Your victory is not only a personal triumph but a victory for NPP in Asante Akim North and positioning ourselves strategically towards breaking the (8) agenda we anticipate which is possible,” the statement read.

Full statement below:

