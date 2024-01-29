Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has released the official music video for his latest track, “Otan,” which is rapidly gaining traction on the popular music streaming platform YouTube.

The song, crafted as a response to his detractors, highlights Sarkodie’s resilient demeanour in the face of criticism.

The visuals feature Sarkodie wearing a crown of thorns, reminiscent of the one placed on Jesus Christ’s head before his crucifixion, conveying the idea that he endures unwarranted criticism despite symbolizing peace.

Sarkodie wears ‘Crown of Thorns” in Otan music video

Throughout the video, various themes unfold, including a boxing ring where Sarkodie engages in a symbolic battle against sentiments, embodying another boxer and emerging victorious.

The overarching message seems to be Sarkodie’s unwavering stance against external pressures.

In a climactic scene, the rapper asserts that nothing perturbs him, reinforcing the notion that the only formidable opponent in the ring is himself. This is visually represented as one of the boxers Sarkodie fights turns out to be a mirror image of himself.

Sarkodie depicts he has no challenger but himself in Otan music video

The “Otan” music video not only showcases Sarkodie’s creative storytelling but also incorporates symbolic elements that elevate the narrative of overcoming challenges and silencing critics.

As the video gains momentum on YouTube, fans and music enthusiasts are praising Sarkodie for his artistic prowess and ability to convey powerful messages through his music and visuals.

Watch the music video below:

MORE: