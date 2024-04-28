Nigerian musician Inkboy has taken to social media to call out superstar Sarkodie over alleged unpaid royalties stemming from their collaboration on the song “One Million Cedis.”
Their collaboration, featured on Sarkodie’s “Jamz” album, saw Inkboy contributing the hook to the track.
However, despite their partnership, Inkboy claims that Sarkodie has failed to include him in the music video and has not paid him his share of the royalties.
In a series of tweets, Inkboy expressed his frustration, stating that while he appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with Sarkodie, he expects to be compensated fairly for his contributions.
He clarified that their collaboration was not a free endeavor on his part, and he deserves to receive his rightful share of royalties.
Despite reaching out to Sarkodie multiple times and expressing his grievances, Inkboy claims that his demands have not been met.
He spoke on the importance of transparency in the music industry and called for artists to be compensated fairly for their work, rather than being offered exposure as payment.
“People are tired of collecting ‘exposure’ as payment, who work suppose chop Isn’t this how things are supposed to be? Transparency now seems like a big deal,” Inkboy added.
Sarkodie and his management are yet to address Inkboy’s public outcry.
