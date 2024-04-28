Nigerian musician Inkboy has taken to social media to call out superstar Sarkodie over alleged unpaid royalties stemming from their collaboration on the song “One Million Cedis.”

Their collaboration, featured on Sarkodie’s “Jamz” album, saw Inkboy contributing the hook to the track.

However, despite their partnership, Inkboy claims that Sarkodie has failed to include him in the music video and has not paid him his share of the royalties.

In a series of tweets, Inkboy expressed his frustration, stating that while he appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with Sarkodie, he expects to be compensated fairly for his contributions.

King @sarkodie what you are doing is not good at all. I place high regard on your name but it’s seem you prefer me calling you out and people saying I’m ungrateful. Pls give me my royalties for one million cedi it’s long overdue Haba you be legend o nawa — INK BOY🐻 (@inkboyofficial) April 27, 2024

He clarified that their collaboration was not a free endeavor on his part, and he deserves to receive his rightful share of royalties.

Despite reaching out to Sarkodie multiple times and expressing his grievances, Inkboy claims that his demands have not been met.

He spoke on the importance of transparency in the music industry and called for artists to be compensated fairly for their work, rather than being offered exposure as payment.

I made this song and gave it the title one million cedi and all I get now is hate from @sarkodie fans cos I’m not allowed to call him out ?? As a bigger person is one year not enough time to do what is right ? I won’t let this slide give me my royalties pic.twitter.com/1SdXsM8aTV — INK BOY🐻 (@inkboyofficial) April 27, 2024

“People are tired of collecting ‘exposure’ as payment, who work suppose chop Isn’t this how things are supposed to be? Transparency now seems like a big deal,” Inkboy added.

Sarkodie and his management are yet to address Inkboy’s public outcry.

