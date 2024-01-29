Lance Corporal Richmond Nyarko Obeng of the Ghana Police Service is trending after graduating as the valedictorian from the University of Ghana (UG) over the weekend.

Graduating with a first class in Administration (with a Major in Accounting) and an impressive grade point Average of 3.82 out of 4.0, Lance Corporal Nyarko Obeng has demonstrated exceptional academic prowess.

His journey to this feat began when he joined the Ghana Police Service in 2016 after completing his secondary education.

Having graduated as the second overall best recruit from the National Police Training School, Tesano, in July 2017, he further distinguished himself by being recognized as the top detective in his course at the Detective Training Academy, Tesano, in 2018.

Currently, he serves with the Financial Forensics Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department.

Prior to his police training, Lance Corporal Nyarko Obeng pursued his earlier education diligently.

He attended Presby Basic School in Akyem Ankaase for his primary education and later Christ Mediation International School in Atimatim-Edwenease for junior high.

He continued to excel academically at Adanwomase Senior High School, where he was not only a standout student but also took on leadership roles, including serving as Dining Hall Prefect and Secretary to the National Union of Presbyterian Students-Ghana (NUPS-G).

His academic journey didn’t stop there.

In 2019, Lance Corporal Nyarko Obeng gained admission to the University of Ghana to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Administration through the School of Continuing and Distance Education.

Check it out:

ALSO READ:

Keche brings more fire on stage at Nsoromma Season 6 launch

Jehovah ’s Witness sues country for receiving life-saving blood transfusion against…

Ghanaian fitness athlete breaks Guinness World Record