The Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Yves Nii Noi Hansen-Nortey has said his defeat in the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries is self-inflicted.

According to him, his lack of public engagement especially with delegates made him a one-term MP.

“I think communication and publicity were a challenge for me although I have worked and done a lot of works in the constituency in the last two and half years but I believe election has dynamics and so it is understood” Mr. Hansen-Nortey explained.

The Tema Central MP made the comment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Mr. Hansen-Nortey had 288 out of the 708 valid votes, trailing behind his contender, Charles Forson, who won with 420 votes.

Despite his disappointment, the incumbent MP expressed his willingness to support Mr. Forson and ensure the party maintains the seat in the December general election.

Mr. Hansen-Nortey disclosed his intention to assist the elected candidate to win the December election with more than the party’s 31,000 vote difference in 2020.

ALSO READ:

NPP primaries: Tema Central MP loses candidacy

Ghanaian fitness athlete breaks Guinness World Record