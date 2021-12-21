Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema Central constituency, Yves Hanson-Nortey, has revealed why he rushed to the Speaker’s podium amid a heated brawl in the House on Monday.

The Tema Central MP, who was at the thick of affairs, said his motivation was to protect the sanctity of the office of the Speaker.

“It was becoming one too many so I was pushing them and even told them we should leave the seat alone because it is the second-highest office in Ghana.

“Bagbin himself has made us aware he is the number two in Ghana and any of us can occupy the seat in the future and it is also the fulcrum of our democracy, hence we needed to guard it,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

The MP is being hailed as ‘Hercules’ in the unfortunate brawl that occurred in the House on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Mr Hanson-Nortey was seen in a viral video shoving, pushing, and preventing angry Minority MPs who were bent on preventing the First Deputy Speaker from leaving his seat.

Yves Hanson-Nortey

Ahead of voting on the controversial E-levy, the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Wise, excused himself during proceedings due to ill health.

Reacting to the development, the MP stressed it was unfortunate and must not be condemned in no uncertain terms.

“We don’t need to insult the seat if we don’t agree on issues. I have been asking myself whether the Minority would have acted the same way they did towards Joe Wise if Bagbin was the one presiding,” he bemoaned.

