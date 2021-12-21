School Feeding caterers are fuming with anger over unpaid arrears from the School Feeding Secretariat.

According to these caterers, they have been given uncountable assurances from the Caretaker Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and the School Feeding Secretariat that their monies would be paid in due course.

But they have been in the waiting after all these assurances but the monies have never hit their accounts.



The caterers, who spoke to Adom News, said they have sent many petitions to the appropriate authorities but their expectations have not been met.

The caterers explained every day their bankers and lenders are on their necks, for their monies.

The caterers are, therefore, threatening demo if their arrears are not paid this December.

They say they would fiercely hit the streets to demonstrate against the unjustified treatment they are going through.



In furtherance of their frustrations, the caterers added that they and their families cannot celebrate this Christmas as others will have it because of the huge debt hanging on their necks.



They are, therefore, pleading with President Nana Akufo-Addo to compel the Gender Ministry and the School Feeding Caterers to do the needful and pay them or face their wrath through street demonstration.