Social media erupted when Ghana’s head coach, Milovan Rajevac, named his 30-man provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].
The 63-year-old Serbian tactician announced his squad on Tuesday afternoon at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association premises.
Despite the inclusion of five home-based players, the squad has attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians.
Black Stars will camp in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the competition which they have been tasked to win and end the country’s trophy drought that dates back to 1982.
The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks and is expected to play three friendly matches. So far, only the friendly with African champions Algeria has been confirmed.
Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.
After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.