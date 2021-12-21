Social media erupted when Ghana’s head coach, Milovan Rajevac, named his 30-man provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

The 63-year-old Serbian tactician announced his squad on Tuesday afternoon at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association premises.

Despite the inclusion of five home-based players, the squad has attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Richard Attah – Hearts of Oak



Philemon Baffour – Dreams FC



David Abagna – RTU



Abdul Fatau Issahaku – Dreams FC



Maxwell Abbey Quaye – Great Olympics



Five local players named in Black Stars provisional squad for the 2021 Afcon — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) December 21, 2021

No Alfred Duncan, no surprise there. Philemon Baffour makes it, no surprise there either. Joseph Aidoo dropped, painful. Abdul Mumin in, deserves a chance. No Frank Acheampong, deserves a shout. Overall, decent squad. What do you think? #Citisports pic.twitter.com/EY46WnQJAx — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) December 21, 2021

Milo says no one interfered in his selection and we believe him 😆 — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) December 21, 2021

How did Philemon Baffour qualify to get selected again in Black Stars 🤨 conceding in all 7 premier league games he’s started #AFCON2021 — ATTA_KHAY (@atta_khayy) December 21, 2021

There may be reservations about the inclusion of some players but the squad is 99% Milovan Rajevac's choices.



That I'm sure. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) December 21, 2021

Black Stars will camp in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the competition which they have been tasked to win and end the country’s trophy drought that dates back to 1982.

The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks and is expected to play three friendly matches. So far, only the friendly with African champions Algeria has been confirmed.

Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.

After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.