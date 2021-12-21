A Nigerian pastor, Dr J.S. Yusuf, has introduced anointed underwear with a print of his face to attract men for single ladies seeking life partners.

The anointed underwear, according to the senior pastor of Touch for Recovery Outreach International in Abuja, is an instruction by God to release marriages in the new year.

The underwear is said to also help women fight diseases and give them good luck with men.

He added that wearing them will make men look at you on the streets and want to marry you.

He quoted Numbers 23:20 which says “Behold I have received the commandment to bless, and he hath blessed, and I cannot reverse.”