Preparations are underway to defray the second term arrears of caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), a statement from the outfit has said.

The GSFP press release said the Ministry of Finance has released the warrant to the Controller and Accountant General (CAG) to mobilize funds to that effect.

It also added that work on the caterers’ payment file and all relevant data for the payment of the second term arrears is complete and awaiting the transfer of funds by the CAG to the Ministry of Gender’s account with the Bank of Ghana for onward disbursement to caterers.

Management is also making a frantic effort to ensure that all other arrears due caterers are settled accordingly.

Aside from the good news, the Management commended the caterers nationwide for their patience over the delay in the payment of the second term arrears.

The announcement will gladden the hearts of the School Feeding Caterers Association who have described the non-payments as “worrisome and unfair”.

