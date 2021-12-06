The caretaker Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has reassured that the remaining arrears owed to caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) would soon be settled.

According to her, all the necessary data and figures had been worked on and submitted to the Controller and Accountant General (CAG) for the release of funds to pay the caterers.

Madam Abena Dapaah said this when answering questions at the Ministry of Gender’s turn at the ‘Meet The Press’ series in Accra on Sunday held at the Ministry of Information.

“When it comes to the School Feeding payment, we have the last lot of arrears to pay. We know the figure, we’ve put in and it’s at the Controller…so very soon we hope to get it”.

The Ministry of Finance, according to a recent statement issued by the Management of Ghana School Feeding Programme, has already directed the Controller and Accountant General to mobilise funds for the payment of the 2020/2021 2nd term arrears to the caterers.

The said statement which was signed by the head of Public Relations, Siiba Alfa on behalf of the National Coordinator of GSFP, Mrs Gertrude Quashigah also assured the caterers of the Government’s commitment to pay all other arrears owed to them [caterers].

Meanwhile, the Gender Ministry’s turn at the Meet The Press series was attended by some top officials, directors and heads of Departments under the Ministry including the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah.