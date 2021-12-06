The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has distanced itself from the ongoing strike action by commercial drivers.

General Secretary of GRTCC, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, maintained that, their drivers are working and ready to commute passengers to their destinations.

This comes after the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners withdraw their services leaving passengers who require public transit to commute to their various work places and schools stranded.

They have vowed not to call off the strike

until government scraps taxes on fuel which they say is affecting their daily bread.

Majority of the drivers, clad in red armbands, hit the streets and prevented other drivers who have defied their order from working.

This development, according to Ohene Yeboah, is creating unnecessary tension in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, he described as unfortunate how these aggrieved drivers attempt to vandalise their vehicles and compel passengers to alight.

The GRTCC General Secretary appealed to the Ghana Police Service to ensure law and order to enable their members work effectively.

Mr Yeboah assured that they are still engaging government to scrap the taxes on the fuel at the pumps.