Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) is urging commercial drivers not to increase transport fares.

The Council said they were yet to meet the government on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to reconsider their proposals, with the hope that they can reach a consensus.

General Secretary of GRTCC, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah made the appeal on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

His call comes after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) hinted at a 40 percent increase in transport fares due to fuel hikes.

Their demand, they explained, is due to the recent increase in fuel prices, lubricants, spare parts and taxes.

The leadership of GPRTU has said any other percentage increase apart from 40 percent will make it impossible for drivers to provide efficient services to passengers.

But Mr Ohene Yeboah said though they understand their plight, the right approach must be used to get the right percentage.

“Increment of transport fares is not done on the radio so the drivers must be patient. We are yet to do the calculations to get the right percent,” he appealed.

The GRTCC General Secretary maintained that any arbitrary increase of transport fares will be unjustified.

“We appealed to drivers across not to stick to the old fares until we complete the computation of the new fares” he added.

Mr Ohene Yeboah is optimistic they will arrive at an acceptable increment when they meet the Ministry of Transport.

Listen to him in the audio below: