The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has disputed claims that transport fares have been increased by 20%.

GRTCC has explained transport fares have always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by them and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union(GPRTU).

A statement signed by the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah said no union or group can unanimously increase fares.

“We want to reiterate that the GRTCC and the GPRTU have not divorced from standing protocols for fare increase, it is, therefore, unjustified for any group of persons to stampede the process to announce fare increase without reference to the standing protocols” the statement said.

GRTCC therefore urged commuters to disregard the said increase by GPRTU.

“We wish to advise the public to disregard any increase and the drivers to desist from charging any new fare, as we continue with the discussion on the appropriate adjustment which will be signed by the representatives of the GRTCC and the GPRTU and communicate same to you,” parts of the statement cautioned.

GPRTU had earlier revealed that it will adjust transportation fares upwards by 20% effective from Friday, May 13.

The decision, GPRTU explained, is due to the hike in fuel prices over the last few months while all attempts to negotiate with government have proven futile.

But GRTCC’s statement has assured that the Transport Minister has indicated his readiness to meet with the leadership of the GRTCC and GPRTU on Wednesday 11th

May 2022, to commence discussion on their proposal for a fare increase.