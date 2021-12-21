Ghana head coach, Milovan Rajevac, has named five-home based players to camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

The 63-year-old on Tuesday announced a 30-man provisional squad ahead of the delayed tournament.

During the press conference, it was confirmed that a total of five home-based players have been given slots in the national team for the AFCON in Cameroon.

They include goalkeeper Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak, Maxwell Abbey Quaye of Great Olympics, Philemon Baffour and Fatawu Issahaku all of Dreams FC and David Abagna Sandan of RTU.

The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, ahead of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2022.

READ ALSO

The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks to prepare for the tournament scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

The Black Stars will play three international friendly matches in Qatar to give coach Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad for the tournament.

Ghana is expected to play a yet-to-be-named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022, in another friendly.

The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, 2022, to take on the rest of Africa at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.