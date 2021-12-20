George Afriyie has confirmed his readiness to assist the current Ghana Football Association [GFA] administration led by Kurt Okraku to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana is housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon having booked a place in the tournament.

The Black Stars having won the last trophy in 1982 have come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but have failed to annex the ultimate.

George Afriyie

With 20 days to kick off the 33rd edition of the Afcon, George Afriyie, who is a former Vice President of the GFA in an interview was full of confidence the team will progress, adding that he is ready to help.

READ ALSO

“Yes we can and we are on course to qualify,” he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

“I support the FA in all aspects that they must do to secure qualification for the Black Stars and I’m ever ready to support them to achieve this goal by winning the AFCON so we can end the 40 years drought,” he added.

The next Afcon will be staged in Cameroon from January 9 to February 9.

Ghana will open camp in Doha this week ahead of the tournament in Yaounde.