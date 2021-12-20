Three suspected illegal miners including an 18-year-old girl have been arrested at Sekyere-Boase in the Wassa-East District of the Western Region.

Some items found at the site including four Changfan machines and one toolbox were also confiscated.

The operation on Sunday, December 19, 2021, which was undertaken by the Delta task force, which is part of the anti-galamsey Operation Halt II, was initiated this year to clamp down on illegal mining activities aka galamsey.

The woman has been identified as one Doris Abena from Tamale with the identities of the other arrested miners yet to be established.

The anti-galamsey fight has seen a revival under the leadership of Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

The Ministry has been consistent with its message that it will not renege on its resolve to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the country.

It warned that it will continue to wage war against illegal mining activities and protect Ghana’s forest and natural resources while promoting responsible mining at all levels.