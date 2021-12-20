Three suspected illegal miners including an 18-year-old girl have been arrested at Sekyere-Boase in the Wassa-East District of the Western Region.

May be an image of outdoors

Some items found at the site including four Changfan machines and one toolbox were also confiscated.

May be an image of 1 person, outdoors and tree

The operation on Sunday, December 19, 2021, which was undertaken by the Delta task force, which is part of the anti-galamsey Operation Halt II, was initiated this year to clamp down on illegal mining activities aka galamsey.

May be an image of 1 person and outdoors

The woman has been identified as one Doris Abena from Tamale with the identities of the other arrested miners yet to be established.

May be an image of outdoors

The anti-galamsey fight has seen a revival under the leadership of Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

The Ministry has been consistent with its message that it will not renege on its resolve to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the country.

May be an image of outdoors

It warned that it will continue to wage war against illegal mining activities and protect Ghana’s forest and natural resources while promoting responsible mining at all levels.

May be an image of tree, body of water and nature




