Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, believes the senior national team, the Black Stars have the quality available to win a fifth Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title.

The West African country will be hoping to end a long wait to win yet another Afcon title since last doing so in 1982 in Cameroon next year.

The Black Stars last made a final appearance at the continental showpiece in 2015, where they lost on penalties to Ivory Coast.

With less than a month to kick off, he believes Milovan Rajevac and his charges have what it takes to win the ultimate.

“Currently we have qualified to the AFCON (2021), people think that it is a given but it has come through hard work and soon we shall be in Cameroon to try to rewrite history,” Okraku said during the Executive Council’s meet the press in Kumasi.

“It’s been 40 odd years since Ghana won the AFCON but I believe we have a group of super-dedicated players who want to write their names in history and who would fight for glory and honour for Ghana at the AFCON.”

The Black Stars will be in Group C alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon. The tournament will kick off from January 9 to February 6.

Ghana will hold a three-week camp in Doha before the start of the tournament.