The Ghana Police Service is not shaken by the recent killing of its personnel by armed robbers in the line of duty.

They are resolved to protect lives and property “at the peril of their lives”, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori has said.

His comment follows the gruesome murder of two police officers at Zuarungu in the Upper East region.

The deceased, were on a motorbike patrolling the community when they met their untimely death on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, late policemen chanced on the thieves who were robbing a ‘provisions’ shop at the market square. Upon seeing the officers, the robbers opened fire.

A bullet is said to have hit the motorbike of the officers causing an explosion which killed them instantly.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, ACP Kwesi Ofori said they are on a manhunt for the suspect.

He indicated that, the unfortunate murder of their colleagues will not stop them from doing their professional work.

As an immediate measure, he said they have beefed up security in the area and have assured residents of maximum protection.

ACP Kwesi Ofori assured families of the deceased of justice as they work assiduously to arrest the culprits.