The Zenith Bank head office at Ridge in Accra is the center of attraction ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The bank has transformed its edifice with hundreds of multi-coloured electric light bulbs also known as Christmas lights.

The traditional light-up ceremony saw thousands of the bank’s staff and customers joining virtually through the bank’s social media platforms.

The event also gave staff the opportunity to host and interact with each other in a fun-filled and relaxing atmosphere of music, merriment and gratitude for the year 2021.

A guest choral group delivered melodic music amidst the reading of bible lessons by staff and management of the bank.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, Anthony Akindeke Ogunranti, said the bank achieved great feat in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He indicated that the bank in 2021 won many awards including Best Bank Group 2021 at the World Finance Award and Best Corporate Bank Ghana at the International Business Awards.

The Zenith Bank Ghana CEO appreciated their cherished customers for making them number one.

“We owe our achievements to all our cherished customers for their unflinching support and loyalty over the years,” he said.

Mr Ogunranti also thanked staff of the bank for their selfless commitment and urged them to continue working hard for the bank.

“My formidable colleagues, none of these would have been possible without teamwork. Thank you for your commitment to excellence. While there is still more work to be done, I am confident that we will continue to grow the Zenith brand together,” he added.