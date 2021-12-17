Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to call up players who only merit to play for the national team, the Black Stars.

The overlord of the Asante Kingdom made these pronouncements when the Executive Council of the GFA visited him on Wednesday at the Manhyia Palace.

According to him, being biased in the squad selection will eventually go against the Black Stars, as the more talented players tend to be left out.

“Many of the children really know how to play football and I’m not talking about only Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak players because Aduana Stars and the other also have good players.

“There are those in the hinterlands too who are very good so if we remain truthful and award them with call-ups deservingly, it will also help push their careers.

READ ALSO

“Black Stars call-ups should not be about favouritism but we should look for the ones who can really help the team. We should look at the quality and not where they are coming from or the clubs they play for. It should not also be about the popularity of the player because all these go against the team,” he said.

The Black Stars have already qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and are also in the play-offs of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are paired in Group C of the AFCON, alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

The Serbian trainer has been tasked to steer the country to win the ultimate next year in Cameroon.