The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, has told Parliament that he is unable to make public, the details of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips.

The decision, he explains, is due to confidentiality and national security considerations.

Mr Dapaah said this when he appeared before the House on Friday, December 17, 2021, to respond to questions from North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the trip.

“Mr Speaker, recent official travels to France, Belgium, and South Africa by His Excellency the President are paid for out of the operational funds from the Ministry of National Security.

“Mr Speaker payments out of the ministry’s operational funds are glued with rules of confidentiality and state secrecy and it is not the normal practice…to make the suggested disclosures,” the Minister explained.

This outcome comes a few weeks after the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament said he advised the Minister not to make public details of the foreign travels.

The Abetifi MP said the advice was based on his knowledge on security matters, adding the Minister must continue to keep the information on the Presidential travel secret.

There have been several attempts by North Togu MP to get the government to account for the chartered transportation which he has described as ‘Arabian Knight’ style which is putting pressure on the country’s expenditure.