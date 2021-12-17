Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has flaunted her lookalike daughter, Chioma Ozokwor, on the occasion of her birthday.

Celebrating Chioma with striking resembling photos, madam Ozokwor accompanied them with a caption that showered sweet words and prayers on her.

The thespian wrote: Patienceozokwo Chiom Chiom, Nneude Nwaokwor, Oyiri nne nye, Omauma asa ahu. My blessing from God. I am grateful to God for you. It’s an honour to be your mother.

Happy birthday to you my darling. I have prayed my prayers for you in secret. God will answer us in the public. Continue to be a wonder my dear.

She once revealed that her daughter is very dear to her heart as she almost lost her when she was just 10 years old.