Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has flaunted her lookalike daughter, Chioma Ozokwor, on the occasion of her birthday.

Celebrating Chioma with striking resembling photos, madam Ozokwor accompanied them with a caption that showered sweet words and prayers on her.

Patience Ozokwor Celebrates Birthday Of Lookalike Daughter With Alluring Photos

The thespian wrote: Patienceozokwo Chiom Chiom, Nneude Nwaokwor, Oyiri nne nye, Omauma asa ahu. My blessing from God. I am grateful to God for you. It’s an honour to be your mother.

Happy birthday to you my darling. I have prayed my prayers for you in secret. God will answer us in the public. Continue to be a wonder my dear.

She once revealed that her daughter is very dear to her heart as she almost lost her when she was just 10 years old.




