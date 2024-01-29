Commissioner of Police (COP) retired, George Alex Mensah was deemed to be the favourite choice of the outgoing Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joe Osei Owusu.

But Commissioner of Police (COP) retired Alex Mensah was unable to win the Bekwai constituency primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday.

He came second with 245 votes as against Ralph Poku-Adusei’s 662 votes.

The two other contestants, Henry Opoku Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang got 30 and one votes respectively.

Even when the votes of the last two were added to that of COP (rtd) Alex Mensah’s votes, he could still not beat Ralph Poku-Adusei.

The campaign in the Bekwai constituency became intense when the incumbent Joe Osei Owusu announced he was not going to seek re-election and COP Alex Mensah announced he was going to contest.

COP Mensah retired from the Ghana Police Service on September 18, 2023 after a dedicated 31-year career.

Prior to his retirement, COP Alex Mensah came to the spotlight due to his involvement in a leaked tape, that contained a discussion on the removal of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, since in his [Mensah] view, Dampare was the “worse” IGP the Police Service has ever had.

He has since appeared before the Parliamentary Committee tasked with investigating this matter.

