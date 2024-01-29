President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on African leaders and businesses to swiftly implement the ideas generated during the African Prosperity Dialogues held in Accra.

The three-day dialogues brought together heads of state from Africa and the Caribbean, ministers, private sector leaders, and other stakeholders to explore strategies for better economic integration, particularly within the framework of the AFCFTA.

Speakers consistently emphasized the importance of promoting free trade among African countries, facilitating visa-free movements for Africans, and ensuring telecommunications interoperability.

President Akufo-Addo urged decisive action to translate the outlined proposals into tangible progress for the continent.

During his closing remarks, President Akufo-Addo pledged to present the decisions taken at the African Prosperity Dialogues to the African Union. This presentation is expected to take place at the upcoming AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Founder and Executive Chairman of the African Prosperity Network (APN), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko gave a summary of the key ideas from the dialogues.

He said private sector technocrats and business leaders expressed a commitment to closely collaborate with governments in promoting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) as a crucial step toward ensuring a prosperous Africa.