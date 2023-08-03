Johnson Ellen Sirleaf, the former President of Liberia, has expressed deep concern over the rising occurrence of coups in African countries, emphasizing the challenging situations they create for African leaders.

Drawing from her own country’s experience with a coup, she underscored the devastating consequences that coups inflict on nations and their citizens.

Madam Johnson Ellen Sirleaf firmly stated that coups should not be tolerated as they do not offer any viable solutions to Africa’s problems.

Citing empirical evidence, she pointed out that coups lead to destruction, loss of life, and significant setbacks for the affected countries. Rebuilding a nation that has suffered a coup is an arduous and daunting task.

During an interview on the Point of View on Citi TV with Bernard Avle, the former President expressed her worry about the recent spate of coups some African countries are facing.

She commended the efforts of ECOWAS in responding to coup attempts and thwarting them.

Additionally, she urged African leaders to uphold and promote democracy in their respective countries, recognizing it as essential for progress and stability.

“I am concerned about the coups, and I believe every African should be concerned because history has shown that coups have never solved any problem in Africa. Regardless of any claims or justifications, empirical evidence demonstrates that coups lead to devastation, deaths, and destruction, setting a country back. My own country, Liberia, serves as an example. When a country is ravaged, rebuilding becomes incredibly difficult. As African leaders, it is an immense challenge,” she stated.

Praising ECOWAS for its responsiveness in countering coup attempts in African countries, she expressed hope that all African leaders would commit to safeguarding democracy.

“ECOWAS has been a robust institution, diligently responding to any attempts to seize power outside of proper democratic means. We hope that all our leaders will prioritize democracy,” the former President of Liberia added.

Sending a message to African women, as the first female President of Liberia, she encouraged them to overcome their fears, seek knowledge, and gather information to pursue their goals courageously.

She reminded them that obstacles will always be present, but determination can help overcome them.