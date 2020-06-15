Rapper Sarkodie on Saturday descended heavily on African leaders, accusing them of complicity in the black race being “bullied.”

“A lot of bullies target the vulnerable…and that’s the story of Africa. Till we fix our home together no black man is safe in the world…We lost our pride,” Sarkodie wrote.

A lot of bullies target the vulnerable ( weak , poor , no home , no family etc ) … And that’s the story of Africa . Till we fix our home “Together” No black man is safe in the world … We lost our pride — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 13, 2020

In multiple tweets, the rapper, born Michael Owusu Addo, demanded African leaders stand their ground against the so-called powerful countries, only then can the black race be respected, he indicated.

The black Race is an easy target cos of the perception they have about us … Till our leaders hold their grounds and gain back the respect we deserve , we will always be an easy target — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 13, 2020

They dare not touch certain race 😉 … — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 13, 2020

The two-time BET Award winner said: “Africa has all it takes to be ‘cocky’ but they strip our confidence n ‘belief in self’ with the #BrownPaperBag.”

Africa has all it takes to b “cocky” 😊 But they strip our confidence n “belief in self” with the #BrownPaperBag — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 13, 2020

“The black race is an easy target cos of the perception they have about us … Till our leaders hold their grounds and gain back the respect we deserve, we will always be an easy target,” he wrote.

The world should be bowing down to Africa but it’s up to us to unite and take our power back !! — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 13, 2020

The act of giving is very good when it’s genuine but this same act can also be an evil tactic to control … A lot of people give to be able to control — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 13, 2020

We selling our power for checks — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 13, 2020

Our prayer and dream is to have a world where only Love rule, where we are all equal with no discrimination but hey that ain’t the case so I guess we play the game #TheBlackAgenda — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 13, 2020

Our brother George Floyd’s situation is a typical scenario of a bully(police) and child(George)from a broken home (Africa) “no one to fight for” “easy target”. Again: until our leaders stop chasing the #BrownPaperBag and stand strong for us, I’m sorry this ain’t stopping — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 13, 2020