Rapper Sarkodie on Saturday descended heavily on African leaders, accusing them of complicity in the black race being “bullied.”
“A lot of bullies target the vulnerable…and that’s the story of Africa. Till we fix our home together no black man is safe in the world…We lost our pride,” Sarkodie wrote.
In multiple tweets, the rapper, born Michael Owusu Addo, demanded African leaders stand their ground against the so-called powerful countries, only then can the black race be respected, he indicated.
The two-time BET Award winner said: “Africa has all it takes to be ‘cocky’ but they strip our confidence n ‘belief in self’ with the #BrownPaperBag.”
MORE:
“The black race is an easy target cos of the perception they have about us … Till our leaders hold their grounds and gain back the respect we deserve, we will always be an easy target,” he wrote.