Afrobeats musician, D-Black is longing for ‘home’ after getting stuck overseas following restrictions imposed by countries across the world including Ghana due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

D-Black, who had been in the United States of America has been helpless after President Akufo-Addo ordered closure of Ghana’s borders.

D-Black

His absence from home has caused him to miss his random schedules and fun times he had with his friends in the motherland.

The musician took to Instagram to pour out his frustration, saying he misses recording songs, food, clubbing and above all his kids and family.

He posted:

1. Fufu 10 cedi, goat meat 30 cedi, Abenkwan, add yamadi3 1 , no towel oo pls

2. Weekends at clubonyxgh

3. My kids and family

4. Abelempke & Airport Nyaho clinic Waakye

5. 6am by the poolside at oasisloungegh after clubbing

6. Arguing with iamfadicharles bam over Stupid tings

7. Recording with ronyturnmeup at home

8. Ghana rain

9. Cooking in my own kitchen

10. Boys Boys playing spar and winning

D-Black is one of Ghana’s musicians who are homesick; he joins the likes of Sarkodie and Pappy Kojo who have been on government’s neck for evacuation.

There appears to be some help on the way as government has recently has initiated plans for Ghanaians stranded abroad.