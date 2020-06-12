An aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Adansi Asokwa constituency, Samuel Binfoh Dakwa, has brought to closure claims that he is not a member of the party.

He stormed the studio of Asempa FM in Accra with his party card months after being branded an outsider in the constituency.

Binfoh Dakwa, a former President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is seeking to unseat incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Kobina Tahir Hammond.

Kobina Tahir Hammond

For this first time in 20 years, Mr Hammond is facing stiff opposition from this young man ahead of the NPP’s primaries on Saturday June 20, 2020.

However, prior to the contest there had been pandemonium in the constituency with the incumbent alleging the Constituency Chairman is backing Mr Dakwa to unseat him.

ALSO READ:

He is said to, among other things, have led an assault on the Constituency Secretary for refusing to collect his nomination forms.

But Mr Dakwa on Ekosii Sen programme Friday said all the allegations being leveled against him are borne out of malice.

“I have never been violent in my life so what my opponent is doing is rather making me popular,” he opined.

The former NUGS President noted that, he has a thick skin for the communist inferior tactics being orchestrated by Mr Hammond.

“You have been in power for the past 20 years; instead of giving the young ones the chance, you [KT] are rather causing confusion,” he fumed.

Mr Dakwa said the reason for his overwhelming support is that all the delegates in Adansi Asokwa are “fed up with the MP.”

Come June 20, the former student leader is expecting a landslide victory to consolidate the NPP’s votes in the December polls.