The National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the two strategic Revenue Mobilisation Institutions for Ghana’s Government, will officially launch VAT Raffle very soon.

The GRA and NLA have been closely working together on the VAT Raffle since last year April 2019.

Immediately after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in pursuant to Section 5 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915), the GRA and NLA constituted a joint working Committee for the development of the VAT Raffle Product.

The historic partnership between GRA and NLA is aimed at enhancing the revenue mobilisation efforts of the government for national socio-economic development.

The VAT Raffle, a first of its kind in Ghana, is expected to ensure voluntary tax compliance in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy, improve VAT penetration and wholly acceptance in the country, strengthen the provision of digital services, e-commerce and the overall digitalisation agenda of government and fast track the implementation of the much anticipated Cashlite Society in Ghana.

The VAT Raffle is an innovative product with the capacity to improve tax compliance and revenue mobilisation in the country.