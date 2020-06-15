Musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus says even though he admires President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s personality to the core, he will not vote for him during 2020 December elections.

According to him, he has made a personal decision not to attack Nana Akufo-Addo because of the love he has for him.

Even God is biased so I have made the decision not to attack him even though people are bashing me for it, A Plus justified his decision.

On why he wouldn’t vote for Nana Addo, however, the actor said in a Facebook live feed:

I like him and I will not vote for him because I do not like his leadership style and he has not been able to be the strong man we expected him to be.

In the seven-minute video, A plus stressed the need to beautify the country whereas blaming authorities, especially the government for failing to plant ornamental plants at vantage places.

Everything is about them; even in Dubai where the climatic conditions are not the best, climate, they import black soil to plant flowers. Here, politicians can have good healthcare and schools but the people cant have it, he said.