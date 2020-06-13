Former presidential aspirant, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has proposed marriage to the love of his life.

In a viral video on social media, the former Trade Minister who was dressed in all white knelt in front of Dr Awura Mansa and presented her with a ring.

In the presence of family and friends, the former NDC presidential aspirant described her as a wonderful person whom he would love to spend the rest of his life with.

“This is the most beautiful ring I have found. I can’t just give it to you, I am required by customs to seek all blessings of this house and to ask you, if you will marry me” he said as he went down on his knee.

His action got the audience shouting and screaming in excitement.