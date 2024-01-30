Former President John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to embark on a two-day ‘Building Ghana’ tour of the Eastern Region on January 30, 2024.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer’s itinerary aims at connecting with the people of the region.

The tour will commence with a meeting with the party’s Regional Executive Committee and stakeholders at Peduase Valley Resort.

There will also be a courtesy call on the Anum manhene, followed by a durbar of farmers and fishmongers at Frankadua market square.

Later in the day, a durbar of transport unions and traders will be held at the Roman Catholic Parish Hall in Agormenya, culminating in a town hall meeting at GNAT Hall in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

The first day events will be concluded with Campus Connect at SDA Training College.

On the second day of the tour, activities will kick off with a breakfast meeting with the clergy in Koforidua, followed by a courtesy call on the Koforidua Zongo Chief, along with other engagements to round off the tour of the region.

READ ALSO:

I worked for 2 years without contract after retirement – GRA Boss

Burning Issues: Political parties must protect first time MPs – Lecturer