Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng, has suggested that political parties should protect incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs), particularly those in their first term.

He believes that such a measure would enable lawmakers to gain valuable experience and enhance their comprehension of parliamentary processes.

This he noted will ultimately foster their ability to contribute effectively to the nation’s development.

“We are indeed a democratic country but the parties should put in place measures to protect their MPs, especially first timers to help them learn and their feet.

“Once you stay in Parliament for a long, you get to know the law so we must make sure we get experienced people in the House all the time and it will help us deal with vote buying which is crippling our politics and depriving us of qualified people,” he said.

Dr Amakye proposed this Adom FM Burning Issues on the back of the fallout from the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

About 28 sitting MPs including first timers and mostly experienced MPs lost their bids to return to parliament, giving way to many new faces.

These unexpected defeats have raised questions about the NPP’s ability to maintain a strong front in the ninth parliament.

However, Dr Boateng has said he believes the monetisation of politics in Ghana must be blamed for the electoral outcome.

