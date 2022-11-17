Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan will be returning to Africa’s pay-per-view television, SuperSport as a pundit for the 2022 World Cup.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennais forward was part of the pundits during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Gyan won the hearts of football fans on the continent with his analysis and understanding of the game despite Ghana’s early exit from the tournament.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

This will be the first time Gyan will not be playing at the global’s biggest football tournament.

The 37-year-old played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively.

Gyan remains Africa’s and Ghana’s top goal scorer in the history of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ghana recorded a 2-0 win over Switzerland on Thursday as part of their preparations for the Mundial.

The Black Stars, who are making their fourth appearance, have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.