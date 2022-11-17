President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has appealed to Ghanaians to be more positive about the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Otto Addo announced his final 26-man squad on Monday leaving out Jeffery Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil.

Speaking prior to the announcement, Mr Okraku said he was pleased with the debates and discussions that had taken place, insisting it was a sign that Ghanaians’ love for our Black Stars had returned.

He stated that the heated deliberations over the names that could make the Qatar trip, on radio, TV, and social media, made him “proud as a Ghanaian.

“Before the announcement [of the squad] there had been loads of discussions around the squad. The positive that I pick from this is that Ghanaians love our football, Ghanaians love our Black Stars; the love for our Black Stars is here.”

“Thank you so much for all the airtime, all the discussions that all of us have had regarding who must represent our country and who must not. Indeed, when I listen to the discussions, all the comments and sentiments that I hear, make me proud as a Ghanaian.”

He, however, added that it is imperative for Ghanaians to be more positive about Otto Addo’s team and their chances in Qatar.

“All the negativity around the team must stop.

“Let’s be positive, let’s rally around the flag, and let’s make our dear nation great and strong. On the part of the FA, we are very positive,” he added.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars are expected to arrive in Doha on November 19.

The 22nd edition of the tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.