Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has called on Ghanaians to accept his final 26-man squad ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 44-year-old trainer has announced Ghana’s final squad for the tournament slated for November 20 to December 18.

However, Jojo Wollacott, Richard Ofori, and Baba Iddrisu are all out of the squad due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil have been left out for various reasons.

Addressing journalists after announcing his squad for the World Cup, Addo said: “It’s just a pity [that not all players can get into the team], but that’s just the way football is.

“I have done my best and I hope everyone would understand just a little bit how we put our team together.”

READ ALSO

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim, and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

Ghana will open the tournament against Portugal before taking on South Korea and will close the group with a clash against Uruguay.

The four-time African champions will hope to put up a decent performance after exiting the group phase in Brazil in 2014.

The Black Stars have opened camp today in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland in a friendly game on November 17 before arriving in Doha on November 19.