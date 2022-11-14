Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with less than seven days to the start of the tournament, Joy Sports have reported.

The 25-year-old suffered an injury over the weekend with some minutes to kick off against Burton Albion.

Wollacott was expected to start in goal for Charlton Athletic during their league game against Albion on Saturday but pulled out of the game after sustaining an injury during the warm up ahead of the game.

The Addicks boss, Ben Garner, was hoping the goalkeeper’s injury was not enough to rule him out of the Mundial.

But after undergoing scans, the player will play no part in the Black Stars campaign in Qatar.

He was expected to be named in Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, November 14.

Wollacott was key to the Black Stars’ qualification for the World Cup after making his debut in October in a qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Doha for the tournament on November 19.

Ghana, who are in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.