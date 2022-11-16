Renowned football administrator, Winfred Osei Kweku Palmer, has blasted Otto Addo after axing Joseph Paintsil from Black Stars’ final squad for the 26-man squad.

The KRC Genk winger who has scored seven goals in 18 appearances for the Belgian side has been left out of Ghana’s final squad for the tournament.

Otto Addo, speaking on why he left out the former Tema Youth forward, revealed that he called his final 26-man squad based on KPIs [Key Performance Index].

However, Osei Palmer, speaking in an interview, slammed the decision of the coach to leave out Paintsil.

According to him, he [Joseph Paintsil] has the best statistics among all Ghanaian players in Europe, adding that Otto Addo lied with his explanation of calling players using the KPIs.

“Otto Addo spoke about KPIs during the announcement of his final 26 players but I want to say he is a liar,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“At the moment, Joseph Paintsil is the best player in Ghana and statistics have proven that.

“Kamaldeen Sulemana and Semenyo do not come close to Joseph Paintsil. He is playing good football in Belgium and I want to tell Otto Addo he lied and his posture on the day proves that,” he added.

The Black Stars have opened camp in Abu Dhabi and will come up against Switzerland in a friendly on November 17.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars are expected to arrive in Doha on November 19.

The 22nd edition of the tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.