Gabby Otchere-Darko, counsel for embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, after the censure motion hearing, has been trending on social media.

The Founder of Danquah Institute made some submissions before the committee on November 15, when he appeared to defend his cousin-cum-client.

His interactions on the day attracted the attention of many who followed the proceedings keenly and subsequently took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on November 10, constituted the Committee, which has seven days to submit its report.

It comprises Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Bernard Ahiafor on the Minority side and Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer from the Majority side.

It is co-chaired by K.T. Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine.

A day after the opening session, over 12,000 tweets on Twitter alone have something to do with Mr Otchere-Darko’s appearance at the sitting.

Find more reactions below:

To add salt to injury, the finance minister appeared at the committee with Gabby Otchere-Darko as his counsel! As if they are wiser than the over 30 million Ghanaians.#JoySMS pic.twitter.com/I8Qhub0f6E — promise Dumevi (@dumevi_promise) November 16, 2022

Gabby Otchere Darko was caught in action trying to give apor to one of the co-chairs Hon KT Hammond during the parliamentary committee hearing 😳 Gabby was definitely good at copying in school 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LMdo0Pb7WD — DISE-UP MEDIA (@tv_dise) November 15, 2022

Please don’t pay attention to Ato Forson; look at Gabby signalling K.T. Hammond to check his phone… pic.twitter.com/cXTFVeVZXC — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) November 15, 2022

I’m glad Hon. Ablakwa reminded Gabby of his place and didn’t allow him to throw his 78 kilos about over there. pic.twitter.com/5qxSZlPdTD — Kwame Dussey𓃵 (@fatheranthoni) November 15, 2022

1. Ato Forson is the reason man has to learn.



2. Ken is the reason top education is not to be perceived as best.



3. Gabby is the reason men will surely fight their shadows.



4. KT Hammond is the reason men have coconut heads.



5. Messer is the reason men need mercy. #JoySMS — 🇬🇭Proverbial Tweeter (@GKofiAmoah) November 16, 2022

Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa silence bossy Gabby Otchere Darko who is in to defend is greedy brother Ken Ofori Atta 🫡

pic.twitter.com/NCa3oAW2sX — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) November 15, 2022