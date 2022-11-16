Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, counsel for embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, after the censure motion hearing, has been trending on social media.

The Founder of Danquah Institute made some submissions before the committee on November 15, when he appeared to defend his cousin-cum-client.

His interactions on the day attracted the attention of many who followed the proceedings keenly and subsequently took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on November 10, constituted the Committee, which has seven days to submit its report.

It comprises Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Bernard Ahiafor on the Minority side and Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer from the Majority side.

It is co-chaired by K.T. Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine.

A day after the opening session, over 12,000 tweets on Twitter alone have something to do with Mr Otchere-Darko’s appearance at the sitting.

